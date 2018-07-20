Guest performers Laura Michelle Kelly and Matthew Morrison perform as they join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for the annual Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday. The stars of the Broadway musical "Finding Neverland" reunited for the concert themed "Music for a Summer Evening." Morrison, known for his role as Mr. Schuester in Fox's hit show "Glee," and Kelly, who played the title character in the London production of "Mary Poppins," the choir in performing pieces from "Carousel," "The King and I," "South Pacific" and "Oklahoma!" The concert which honored the famed musical theater writing duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and Hammerstein’s grandson, Oscar Hammerstein III, narrated the event.

While no more tickets are available for Saturday's performance, the concert will be live streamed on mormontabernaclechoir.org at 8 p.m. Patrons without tickets are invited to join the standby line on Temple Square for last-minute seating, which may be available. The concert will be live streamed on mormontabernaclechoir.org at 8 p.m. MDT on Saturday, July 21. It will also be carried live over the Church satellite system and aired on BYU Television. Morrison and Kelly will also appear on Sunday's "Music and the Spoken Word" broadcast. No tickets are required for the event, which will be held in the Conference Center at 9:30 a.m. Patrons should be in their seats by 9:15 a.m.

