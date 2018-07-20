Elena Limon from the Cross E Ranch carries the American Flag during the 65th annual Handcart Days parade. The parade's 100 entries wound their way from 1500 South Main to 400 North, ending at 100 West in Bountiful. People also enjoyed pioneer games, a climbing wall, inflatables and train rides at the Bountiful City Park and got to meet mountain men in activities "designed to give children an idea as to how pioneer families lived," according to parade organizers. After the parade, Carmen Rasmusen Herbert performed a free concert in the park, followed by the Leaping LuLu Band, a neo-traditional Irish folk band, while people square danced.

