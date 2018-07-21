"350 QUESTIONS LDS COUPLES SHOULD ASK BEFORE MARRIAGE," by Shannon Alder, Cedar Fort, $12.99, 128 pages (nf)

How many kids do you want? Where do you see yourself living after getting married? Who will you spend holidays with? In "350 Questions LDS Couples Should Ask Before Marriage," Shannon Alder outlines great questions in a variety of categories, from spiritual and financial, to character and technology, that couples may benefit from discussing prior to marriage.

Provided by Cedar Fort Shannon Alder is the author of "350 Questions LDS Couples Should Ask Before Marriage."

Alder poses common questions, such as "Will you have weekly family home evening?" and "How far apart do you want your kids to be?" But she also includes important questions that people might not think to discuss. Things like "Does it matter to you or not if I remain friends with my ex on my Facebook page?" or "Do you think it's safe for us to post pictures of our kids online?" Each question includes several blank lines below it where couples can write their answers.

These questions have the potential to prevent certain problems and fights in the future, help a couple figure out if there are crucial points that they differ on, and identify things they can do now to expand communication in their relationship in order to build a healthier foundation for their marriage.

This book is a great resource for couples who are planning their lives together; however, some may find it overwhelming in its broad spectrum of potential discussion points. Some may wish to work cover-to-cover, while others may decide to choose only the most important topics to them.

Alder is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been published in over 100 books and online magazines. She has a Facebook page dedicated to positivity called Staying Positive University.