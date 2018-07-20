CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — If it’s not one thing, it’s another for Tony Finau when it comes to injuries at major golf tournaments.

Everyone knows about Finau’s famous ankle injury he suffered at this year’s Masters when he rolled his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one at the Par-3 Contest. It almost kept him from playing and he persevered for four days on a sore, swollen ankle.

Nobody knows that he nearly didn’t play in Friday’s second round of the Open championship because of back spasms he suffered during morning workouts before his mid-afternoon tee time.

“I did a workout this morning and got back spasms right after I did my workout and could hardly bend over an hour before I teed off,” he said. “The story in my mind is I didn’t know if I was even going to be able to play. I’m extremely pleased with the way I played given the circumstances.”

So does Finau always work out before he plays a round of golf?

“When my tee time is that late I get a good workout,” he said. “It feels a lot better now and should be all right for tomorrow.”

DRESSED THE SAME: Finau was wearing a burgundy, long-sleeved pullover with a black stripe across the middle for the first half of his round Friday until the weather brightened and he took it off and went with his plain gray shirt the rest of the round.

Turns out two other golfers were wearing the exact same pullover as Finau: England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Craig Wood. All are representatives of Nike, which had its logo prominently displayed on the front of the pullovers.

WEATHER REPORT: The dried out Carnoustie links finally got some moisture Friday after a long dry spell that has left fairways looking like hay.

It rained off and on in the morning, forcing players to bring out their umbrellas and rain gear, but it didn’t last for long and players in the afternoon, like Tony Finau, didn’t have any rain.

Temperatures were in the 50s and low 60s all day with very little wind for the second straight day.

OPEN NOTES: Several top players will not be around for the weekend, having missed the cut. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, who had made the cut in his last eight Open starts, finished at 6-over par as did two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. Missing the cut by one shot at 4-over were PGA champion Justin Thomas and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia . . . Tiger Woods, playing in the Open for the first time since 2015, shot his second straight even-par 71 and is only six shots off the lead heading into the weekend . . . Finau will be paired with Zander Lombard for Saturday’s third round after playing with Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds.