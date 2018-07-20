SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives from Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants throughout the state on Thursday handed over a check for $53,208 for Make-A-Wish Utah. The funds were collected during the Jersey Mike's Annual Month of Giving campaign in March.

According to Make-A-Wish Utah, the average cash cost of a wish in Utah is just over $5,000, meaning Jersey Mike's Subs and its customers collected enough to grant the wishes of 10 Utah children battling critical illness.

Throughout March, Jersey Mike's restaurants in Utah collected donations to support local wishes. The event culminated at the stores' "Day of Giving" on March 28, where 100 percent of sales at all Utah locations were donated to Make-A-Wish Utah.