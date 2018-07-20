Oliver Ryan, a student of the Madeleine Choir School's Camp Experience Opera, practices moving like a sloth for “Stronger Together” at the Utah Opera Production Studios in Salt Lake City on Friday. During the camp, 27 students in fourth through eighth grades wrote the lyrics and music, designed and put together costumes, built sets, rehearsed and performed the opera in just one week. This year’s opera — an immigration story of displaced mammals in the animal kingdom who are forced to seek refuge in neighboring animal kingdoms — was written by eighth-grader Allison Varra.

