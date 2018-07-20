TAYLORSVILLE — A woman shot in the head during a drive-by shooting earlier this month died Thursday night, police said.

Jawnie Lynn Wey, 48, was shot on July 10 inside a home at 4929 S. 1950 West in Taylorsville when bullets were fired through a window. Witnesses at the time told police they heard between six and nine gunshots.

Kids were playing softball in a park across the street from the home at the time of the shooting, said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Investigators on Friday were waiting for an autopsy to see whether the shooting is what caused Wey's death, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, Gray said, and a possible motive has not been released.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by Wey's niece to help the family. A post from last weekend indicated she was on life support.

Wey was a single mother of two daughters and primary caretaker of her mother, according to the page.

"Jawnie is loved by all who have been blessed to meet her," family members wrote.