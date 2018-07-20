MILBURN, Sanpete County — A fire burning in Sanpete County is threatening more than 20 structures under pre-evacuation notice and closed an area of Manti-La Sal National Forest.

The lightning-caused fire, dubbed Crooked Creek Fire, started Wednesday in an area east of Milburn and north of Fairview with "heavy fuel and steep terrain," according to state fire officials.

Residents of structures in the areas of upper Dry Creek and Tucker Flats were told to be prepared to evacuate.

As 138 firefighters fought the blaze, it burned 178 acres Friday and was zero percent contained.

Firefighters Friday were working toward full suppression of the fire, officials said.

Officials said smoke would be visible from most of Sanpete County.