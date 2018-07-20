DUCHESNE — Two men were killed and a female was critically injured Friday in a crash after an SUV crossed a median into oncoming traffic, according to officials.

About 9:30 a.m., a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on U.S. 191 near Duchesne when it crossed the center median and struck a motor home that was traveling northbound, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, who was in his early 40s, and the driver of the motor home, who was in his 60s, both died at the scene of the accident, UHP said.

A female passenger in the motor home was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to officials. Her age was not released.

U.S. 191 was closed while officials investigated.

UHP officials said it was unknown why the driver of the Ford Ranger crossed into oncoming traffic.

The names of the two men who died were not immediately released pending notification of family members.