There are publications that are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the movie "Grease." I didn't like the movie from the first year it appeared. It's the story of a sweet, pretty girl named Sandy, and a bunch of greasy-haired teenagers. In the end, Sandy decides to become a greasy-haired, cigarette-smoking disrespectful person like the other teenagers. That is not a good lesson for young people. The movie "Grease" is a terrible example for young people of all generations.

Dennis Mackay

West Valley City