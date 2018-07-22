As the economy improves, families look for different opportunities to earn more money or otherwise improve their situation. Sometimes that means switching to a more lucrative career. Sometimes it means having children or becoming a stay-at-home parent. Improving economic prospects change families’ plans.

In many ways, Utah’s current teacher shortage reflects those changing plans. Fewer people today are willing to teach at the relatively low wages teachers earn. Additionally, Utah's colleges and universities have fewer students enrolled in teacher preparation programs. It would be great if the State Board of Education or other policymakers could wave a magic wand and change how much school districts and charter schools can offer teachers. That would make attracting more and ever-more-effective teachers easy.

Unfortunately, that easy button doesn’t exist. Instead, the State Board of Education has spent the last several years re-examining the standards and processes for earning a teaching license. The new standards continue to assume that most teachers will earn a teaching license through one of the university teacher preparation programs. That has long been the mainstay of Utah teaching, and will undoubtedly continue.

The State Board’s new standards for licensing teachers also assume that school district superintendents and charter school directors will continue as the educational leaders of their schools. They understand the strengths and weaknesses of their programs and how different teachers with different skills and experiences can fill those needs.

The State Board’s new standards allow charter schools and school districts to set some of the terms for a potential teacher to earn an associate teaching license so they can teach at their school. This flexibility works well for both a potential teacher and for the school district or charter school.

People from many walks of life can bring unique and valuable skills to Utah classrooms. Perhaps they were in business and want to teach a high school course in accounting or business. Maybe they were a musician and want to teach junior high band. The possibilities are endless. And with the teacher shortage so pronounced, principals, superintendents and school directors have to take advantage of every available option.

Of course those principals, superintendents and school directors are and should be accountable for the success of their schools. Taxpayers and parents know who the good teachers are, and many families choose where their children attend school so their children will get the right teachers. In other words, principals, superintendents and school directors have strong professional and personal reasons to make sure they only place well-qualified teachers in their classrooms.

It is disappointing when some observers assume these educational leaders are not up to the task of identifying, hiring and mentoring high-quality teachers. Each school and district is different. They have different cultures, different student bodies, different goals. That’s why the State Board’s new standards for obtaining a teaching license allow local administrators to help a prospective teacher get an associate teaching license.

They know their school’s needs, and they are determined to make sure only the best available teachers make it into their classrooms. Their jobs depend on that. The future of the children at their schools depends on it. That’s why we as leaders of Utah’s school districts and charter schools support the flexibility the State Board’s proposed standards offer.