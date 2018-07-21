I want to direct my comments at Sen. Mike Lee. As one of your constituents, I wanted to take a moment to voice some concerns over your proposal to use public lands for affordable housing or other uses. I believe your comments comparing public lands to "royal forests" in the time of English royalty is misleading. Public lands exist to ensure this very thing doesn’t happen in our country.

Hunting, for instance, was limited to the elite in Europe (it still is in many cases). Our model enables access to everyone, not just hunters. I spent a recent week camping on public land with my kids. While there, we were joined by boaters, hikers, horseback riders and other campers. When you propose development of public lands, you are prohibiting how "we the people" can use them.

Furthermore, in one of your Facebook posts you mention we need to put public lands back in the hands of the people. They're already in the hands of the people. That's what makes them public. Please stop promoting the falsehood that these lands are locked up by Washington, D.C., bureaucrats, when, in fact, public lands in Utah are enjoyed by people from all over the world and managed by people who live in the state.

Adam Denison

Kaysville