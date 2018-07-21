SALT LAKE CITY — Roseanne Barr promised the world she would conduct her own interview about an infamous tweet she sent out that led to her show getting canceled.

Well, she shared the interview Friday, and it is not for families.

Barr spends the interview sitting in a chair, smoking a cigarette and running her hand through her hair. An off-camera man asks Barr to speak to her audience like she’s giving a presidential address.

Barr replies, “What?”

Then she says, “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet is about!”

Barr begins screaming at the top of her lungs in an explicit-ridden rant about how Valerie Jarrett — whom she compared to an ape on Twitter, which led to ABC canceling “Roseanne” — “was white” and how she thought Jarrett “was white.”

Barr’s crew laughs at her rant and then the video cuts away to black.

So. Yeah.

Barr previously apologized to Jarrett in a series of tweets.

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr said in a recent interview with Rabbi Schmuley Boteach that she has been offered opportunities to return to TV, according to Fox News.

"Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things, and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV, and I might do it," she said in an interview with Boteach, according to Fox News. "But we’ll see."