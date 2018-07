I am appalled by the continuous and vicious attacks upon President Donald Trump by the press, Democrats and GOP “Never Trumpers.” They are like a swarm of rats biting and tearing at the feet, legs and belly of our duly elected president of the United States.

What happened to civility, pride and support of our country? It would appear that the almighty dollar and power are the driving forces, instead of allegiance to the United States of America.

Alan Carabine

Kaysville