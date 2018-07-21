The United States government is being run like a sports league, which is an absurd form of government as it is ultimately self-defeating. We should not be cheering for one team or the other. Our government represents all of us, which by definition means compromise.

Most Americans are hardworking folks who recognize that life is complicated and there's rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to our biggest problems. We, the people, need to make it clear to our respective leaders, our representatives and senators, that their continued practice of stonewalling one another is out of order and inconsistent with the spirit of compromise that our country is renowned for, be it Roosevelt or Reagan. United is how we will stand.

Peter Girguis

Cambridge, Massachusetts