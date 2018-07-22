Taylor Swift’s reputation is about to take another turn.

Swift will star alongside Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of “Cats,” one of the most successful and longest-running musicals in Broadway history, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story will follow a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who decide which one of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back for a new life.

Production will begin later this year in the U.K.

Tom Hooper, who won three Oscars for directing “Les Miserables,” will direct the film.

Swift’s casting makes sense since her “love of felines has been well-documented,” according to The Guardian.

Swift owned a pair of Siamese-tabby mixes and now has two Scott Fold cats. They’re named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. Both had a short appearance in “Deadpool 2.”

Swift’s co-star, Jennifer Hudson, won an Oscar for best supporting actress for "Dream Girls.”

The original show was adapted from a T.S. Eliot collection of poems called “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted it for the Broadway stage, interconnecting the poems that previously didn’t have a narrative, according to Variety.