In the wake of the European Union’s record $5.1 billion fine on Google for allegedly manipulating the EU cellphone market by promoting its own software over others, regulators at home must consider whether consumers are truly at risk before leaping to break up Silicon Valley’s tech giants.

The biggest concern for customers is about data and privacy, not the uses and promotion of Android technology.

The hefty penalty levied by antitrust officials on the other side of the Atlantic springs from several factors in Google’s behavior. The company offers its mobile operating system, Android, at no cost to handset makers. As manufacturers find cheaper ways to produce the hardware, the free software has helped drive down prices for basic smartphone devices. It also means some 80 percent of smartphones worldwide run Google’s operating system.

For a handset manufacturer, such as Samsung, to run the Android platform, the phone maker must agree to feature a bundle of Google’s own apps, including the Chrome internet browser, gmail and its calendar. Google also offers cash incentives to manufacturers if the only search function they feature is Google.

Naturally, the internet search giant’s fingerprints are all over Android phones, prompting the EU to investigate details of any unfair treatment toward other companies. Google now has a little less than 90 days to comply with EU demands to relax its dominance in the market.

On the heels of the fine, Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee questioned the EU’s motive of protecting competition rather than the consumer. “A competitive marketplace requires strong antitrust enforcement. However, appropriate competition policy should serve the interests of consumers and not be used as a vehicle by competitors to punish their successful rivals,” he said in a statement.

We agree that consumers should be guarded from manipulative and harmful practices of true monopolies. The underlying principle of this case, then, should focus on this question: What harm has Google done to the consumer?

At first blush, it’s hard to fault the successful trajectory of Google. Its products are well-designed and meet the needs of changing communication methods from offices to living rooms. They’re also offered at no cost to the common consumer, eliminating any price discrimination practiced by textbook monopolies.

For cellphone manufacturers, Google hasn’t yet put up substantial barriers to entry, allowing Samsung, HTC and others to create their own competitive apps and run them side by side.

It also seems Google has played a key role in advancing innovation, increasing choice and decreasing prices across the cellphone market. That sounds like a boon to the consumer.

Large market share alone shouldn’t be grounds for intense regulation as long as consumers aren’t hurt through bad business practices. But there is an area of concern for today’s tech titans, and it’s a matter of privacy.

Gone are the days of John Rockefeller’s Standard Oil. Today’s massive companies play in the digital sphere, and the collection and dissemination of private data is now more harmful to consumers than any supposed lack of competition. Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal and the recent revelation that third parties read gmail messages are testaments to that fact.

As concern mounts over the size and market share of Silicon Valley’s giants, regulatory focus should zoom in on the true cost to consumers — the inappropriate exploitation of users’ information. Expectations of reasonable privacy have so far proved as elusive as any concrete evidence of competition crushing.