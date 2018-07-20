Tona Vives took her last breath on May 26, 2016.

Two years later, her son Ricky Rubio continues to keep her legacy alive.

The Utah Jazz floor general is known for making plays and dropping dimes on the hardwood, but he’s also continuing his playmaking for those in need.

He launched The Ricky Rubio Foundationon Thursday in Barcelona, Spain.

After losing Vives unexpectedly to lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker, he continues to devote his time to that cause which the league also noticed, naming him a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

The foundation’s sole focus is to spread information, increase awareness and promote lung cancer prevention.

“I tossed around the idea of creating my own foundation but I never found the moment to start it until I arrived at an inflection point, a day that changed me,” Rubio said. “My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in the summer of 2012. The next four years were a living hell.

“In one of the last conversations I had with her, I promised her that I would do everything in my power to help others going through situations like hers, situations we unfortunately need to live through,” he added. “That’s how I got here, creating a foundation to fight against cancer and, above all, help the little ones.”

Gracias a todos por poner vuestro granito de arena en este dia tan especial. Hoy empieza un proyecto con el que llevo mucho tiempo soñando. Nace “The Ricky Rubio Foundation”, una fundacion de todos. A por un mundo mejor ✊🏽 #TRRF https://t.co/DzNMhpUaZp pic.twitter.com/r7EFoQBmxY — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) July 19, 2018

Rubio was surrounded by family, friends and collaborators for his emotional speech during the press conference announcement of the foundation.

After the presser, he shot hoops with local kids who will reap the benefits of the foundation through an afterschool program coming this school year.

The foundation also has a social integration program for kids through basketball in Spain and Salt Lake City.