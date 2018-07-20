COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Students, parents, teachers, alumni and community members are invited to a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, Aug. 9, to celebrate the start of Brighton High School’s rebuild.

The event will begin at 5:30 at the school, 2220 Bengal Blvd. The project is being financed by a $283 million bond approved by voters in November.

According to the Canyons School District, the rebuild will be done in phases over three years, starting this fall with construction of a new performing arts hall and field house to the west and east of the existing building. In addition, the baseball and softball fields will be reworked to provide a new point of entry at the south end of the property.

Phase 2 will entail relocating some classrooms into the new performing arts and athletics facilities so crews can tear down a portion of the existing building and replace it with a three-story wing of classrooms. The design of the new academic wings will provide administrators with a clear line of sight down hallways, and visitors will be routed into the administration area to check in prior to entering the building.

Large windows and skylights will be added to bring natural light into the commons area and the classroom wings. The building will also wired to support high-tech classrooms.

Once completed, the classrooms will connect to the two bookends. Work will then begin on the school grounds and parking lots.

In addition to Brighton High School, the district is rebuilding Hillcrest High School and making major renovations at Alta High School.