On his first day at work with Bellhops moving company, Alabama college student Walter Carr went more than the extra mile; he went an extra 20.

Carr’s car broke down the night before his first day at work, so he took a four-hour nap, woke up at midnight and walked 20 miles to work, ABC News reported. He had some help along the way from kind police officers and arrived at the home to help move at about 6:30 a.m.

For perspective, walking 20 miles is like walking from Provo to Thanksgiving Point or from Salt Lake City to Kaysville.

According to a Facebook post by the client, Jenny Lamey, the rest of the crew was set to arrive at 8 a.m. But instead of resting until the others arrived, Carr immediately got to work.

“I just can’t tell you how touched I was by Walter and his journey,” Lamey wrote. “He is humble and kind and cheerful and he had big dreams! He is hardworking and tough.”

The story has a happy ending. The Bellhops CEO, Luke Marklin, heard about the story and set a time to invite Carr to lunch. When Carr arrived, Marklin surprised him with the keys to his 2014 Ford Escape.

"Walter is incredible, and what he did is incredible," Marklin told ABC. "It’s everything our company stands for."

