DRAPER — This year’s annual Draper Safety Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Draper City Park, 12500 S. 1300 East.

The free event, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held in conjunction with the National Night Out Against Crime and Emergency Preparedness Planning. It will include child ID kits and fingerprinting; a prescription drug take back; children’s games; a bike rodeo; an AirMed helicopter; and information on emergency preparedness and animal safety.