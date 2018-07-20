Utah State head track and field coach Matt Ingebritsen has announced the addition of former BYU standout Elizabeth Wilson to the Aggies’ staff.

“We are really excited to have Elizabeth join our program,” Ingebritsen said. “She is going to be an invaluable asset in assisting in the day-to-day operations of our track teams. Having a great director of operations makes a track team run more smoothly and allows us coaches to focus on continuing to make the team even better. She will be a great addition.”

Wilson joins the Utah State staff as the director of operations.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aggies,” Wilson said. “The skills and qualifications I gained as a head coach at SVU have prepared me for this position as director of operations, and I am excited to be working with such a talented group of coaches and athletes. I have been admiring the growth and success of Utah State cross-country and track and field and am eager to now play a role in the program.”

Wilson comes to Utah State after spending the previous season as the men’s and women’s head track and field coach at Southern Virginia. In her lone season as the head coach of the Knights, Wilson mentored a pair of athletes who earned first-team all-Capital Athletic Conference honors in Derek Blasko and Mesi Havea. SVU’s Clarissa Barton garnered second-team all-league honors during the indoor season.

Blasko became the first SVU men’s track and field athlete to be named to the all-CAC team after winning the javelin title with a personal-best throw of 56.65 meters at the conference’s outdoor championships. Havea earned her spot by setting a CAC Championships-meet record with a first-place discus throw of 41.49 meters.

Wilson arrived at Southern Virginia in the summer of 2016 to help the Knights get their track and field program off the ground and running. As an assistant coach, she primarily worked with throws and vertical jumps. Wilson also worked as an assistant sports performance coach.

In her first season with the Knights, Wilson coached the only individual to place in the top eight at the CAC Championship meet in both indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

Wilson was also in charge of creating and implementing the strength and conditioning programs for the men’s and women’s cross-country and track and field teams, along with women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis.

Before joining the staff at Southern Virginia, Wilson competed at BYU as a heptathlete and jumper. During her time with the Cougars, Wilson was an eight-time all-conference recipient and two-time academic All-American, and she holds top-10 all-time performances in the indoor pentathlon, indoor triple jump and outdoor triple jump. She also served as team captain during her junior and senior seasons.

The native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s of science degree in health education. From 2014-16, Wilson served an LDS Church mission in San Diego, California.