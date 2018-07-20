SANDY — The Canyons School District is partnering with the Salt Lake Board of Realtors and radio station KSOP to collect school supplies for needy students.

Donations for the “Tools for School” charity drive can be dropped off in the south parking lot at The Shops at South Town anytime between Tuesday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 9.

Needed supplies include clothing (including new shoes, socks and underwear) in all sizes; toothbrushes and toothpaste; body wash; deodorant; pencils; crayons, glue sticks, erasers, scissors; pencil cases; wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks; colored pencils; backpacks; pencil sharpeners; USB flash drives; and Post-it notes.

For more information, log on to canyonsdistrict.org.