HERRIMAN — The city is selling six surplus vehicles, and residents have until noon on July 30 to make a bid.

Bids can be submitted by email Shauna DeKorver at [email protected] Sales must be funded by noon on Monday, Aug. 6. All vehicles are sold “as is” with no warranty.

Surplus vehicles for sale include :

• Five 2008 Ford Escape Hybrids, with mileage ranging from 56,776 to 65,381; starting bid is $3,000 for each vehicle.

• A 2011 Ford F-150 extended cab, 99,597 miles; starting bid $8,500.

For more information, or to schedule a time to view the vehicles, 801-254-7667 or 801-446-5323. Vehicle showings will be available Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., except on July 24.