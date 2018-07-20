BOUNTIFUL — Newly released surveillance video shows how a quick-acting Bountiful pawn shop clerk managed to fatally shoot one of two would-be robbers in a confrontation that lasted only about 30 seconds.

In the 38-second video released Friday by Bountiful police, a man appears in dark clothing at the threshold, pointing a gun at the clerk, who had been wheeling a small bicycle toward the shop door at Bountiful Pawn, 135 S. 500 West, on May 4.

View the video showing the shooting at the Bountiful pawn shop (warning: graphic content)

The footage shows a second man enter with a black bag and a hammer, walking to another part of the store. As the first man with a gun tries to close the door, the clerk retreats to a side room. Police have said the clerk, whose name has not been released, was ordered at gunpoint to lie on the ground but got his own concealed gun when the men were distracted.

The man follows him, and the clerk raises a gun and appears to fire before the two struggle on the floor at the back of the room. The man with the bag runs from the store before the clerk leaves the side room, his right hand covered in what appears to be blood.

The video released Friday on YouTube has been edited to blur the face of the shop clerk and has no sound. The two other men's faces were covered with clothing and hats.

Police identified the man who was shot and killed as Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, 40, of Denver.

The other alleged robber, Alexander Cutino Sanchez, 31, of Houston, was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on 11 counts of robbery and 11 counts of using a firearm during a violent crime for what prosecutors said was a string of aggravated robberies throughout Utah from January to May, in addition to the Bountiful incident.

Sanchez also has been named as a suspect in several robberies in Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. He was arrested in Texas on May 31 after fleeing Utah following the pawn shop shooting.

Bountiful police did not immediately respond to phone messages left Friday.