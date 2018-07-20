SALT LAKE CITY — Veteran college ski coach Fredrik Landstedt has been hired as the director of skiing at the University of Utah, bringing with him 26 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Utes.

“We are excited to have Fredrik join our ski team,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said. “Any time you can recruit a coach who has won a national championship, it’s a win. It was our goal to bring in a proven coach who will continue the ski team’s success, and he brings a passion and energy as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

"Fredrik is well-respected in the profession and has a proven track record of helping student-athletes reach both their athletic and academic goals as well as engaging the fans and community.”

Landstedt has spent the past 21 seasons coaching at New Mexico, including 11 years as head coach (2008-18) after working 10 seasons as head Nordic coach.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a program with such a rich history,” Landstedt said. “Utah has a strong winning tradition and the support that the university provides its ski team is incredible. I look forward to bringing NCAA titles back to Utah.”

The Lobos have finished in the top four at the NCAA Championships nine times during Landstedt’s tenure, including winning the 2004 NCAA Championship, the first team title in New Mexico history. UNM finished second in 2006 as well as third in 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Landstedt has coached seven student-athletes to individual NCAA Championships. Kristina Strandberg (2000, 15-km classic); Jimmy Vika (2013, 10-km freestyle); Eva Severus (2014, 15-km freestyle); and Emilie Cdervaem (2015, 15-km classic) each won Nordic titles for the Lobos. Malin Hemmingsson (2009-10, slalom) was a two-time NCAA Champion in women’s alpine, while Joonas Rasanen (2013, slalom) and Mateja Robnik (2015, giant slalom) also won championships.

Under Landstedt, 34 Nordic skiers have earned 80 All-America honors at UNM with skiers finishing on the podium 19 times in NCAA Championship races. Strandberg and Polina Ermoshina were both seven-time All-Americans for the Lobos. Ermoshina had two runner-up finishes in women’s classic. In alpine with Landstedt as overall head coach, 19 skiers have combined for 45 All-American honors since 2008.

Landstedt’s athletes have also excelled in the classroom with student-athletes named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American At-Large teams 10 times, including making the first team seven times. The at-large teams, which are comprised of student-athletes from 14 women’s and 12 men’s sports, are generally regarded as one of the most difficult teams to earn a spot on.

Landstedt has been the Secretary-Rules Editor on the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee since 2006. He served as the president of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association from 2000-06.

Landstedt was also the head Nordic ski coach at Colorado for three years (1995-97). Colorado won the 1995 NCAA title and finished third in 1997. His student-athletes earned 20 All-American honors in his three seasons, including six first-team honors.

Landstedt has also coached with the U.S. Ski Team at Junior and U-23 World Championships events.

Landstedt coached the West Valley High School ski team in Fairbanks, Alaska, to two state titles in three seasons (1991-1994). While in Alaska, he won the Tour of Anchorage 50-km ski race twice (1993-94).

Landstedt graduated from New Mexico with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1991 and an associate’s degree in accounting/bookkeeping in 1990. He competed at New Mexico from 1987-89. Landstedt finished fourth in men’s cross country in 1987 to earn first-team All-American honors and also helped New Mexico finish third in the men’s cross country relay. He finished 11th in cross country in 1988 and was 12th in the 20-km freestyle in 1989. Landstedt began his collegiate coaching career as a Nordic assistant coach at New Mexico while finishing his degree from 1990-91.

As a competitor, Landstedt was a top national skier and placed in the top 10 at the U.S. National Championships eight times from 1991-93. Originally from Sollefteå, Sweden, he took three medals in the Swedish Junior Championships and finished in the top 20 in several national competitions as a senior racer.

Landstedt and his wife, Brenda, have three sons, Gabriel, Adrian and Andreas, and a daughter, Zara.