CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Those putts that kept falling in Thursday’s opening round, couldn’t find the hole in Friday’s second round of the Open Championship for Utah’s Tony Finau.

Finau played well and kept hitting fairways and greens all day, but just missed on several putts and finished with an even-par 71 to drop into a tie for sixth place with four other golfers, including former champion Rory McIlroy. He’s still well within contention for the prestigious trophy, just two shots off the lead, held by Kevin Kisner and 2015 champion Zach Johnson.

“I love the position I’m in two shots back in a major,” Finau said. “This is a golf course you have to be patient on, and I hung in there.”

Finau started the day in a tie for second behind Kisner after shooting a 4-under 67. He was playing in the fifth-to-last group at 3:32 p.m. local time and started off well with a birdie at the second hole. He had a golden chance at No. 3 when he hit his approach within 8 feet, but watched his putt slide by.

He left a birdie putt from 25 feet at the next hole just short and then just missed on a 40-foot try at No. 5.

His first bogey came at No. 10 when he missed a 10-footer for par but came back with a birdie at the par-5 14th to temporarily get into a tie for the lead. But he bogeyed the next hole and also bogeyed No. 18 when he hit into a bunker.

“As I mentioned yesterday, sometimes putts go in and sometimes they don’t and today unfortunately they didn’t go in,” he said.

