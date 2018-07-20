Speculation and hype continue to grow about what the “Captain Marvel” film will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige unveiled why the film takes place in the 1990s. He said it has nothing to do with previous comic book stories or any specific direction.

Rather, Feige said the ‘90s remain an untapped era of the MCU to be explored.

“The answer is, you'll see in the storytelling of the movie,” he said, according to CinemaBlend. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a '90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about superpowered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own stand-alone origin story.”

Marvel has offered flashbacks and lone scenes from the ‘90s in “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther,” according to CinemaBlend.

But this film will focus specifically on that era.

Feige told The Toronto Sun the new film will be a ‘90s action move in the same way that “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was a heist movie and “Captain America: Winter Soldier” was a political thriller.

Other than those little nuggets, it’s unclear what “Captain Marvel” has in store for Marvel fans.

Feige previously hyped the character Captain Marvel as the new leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Avengers 4” drops next year.

As I previously reported, Feige showed off footage from “Captain Marvel” at a Disney event at CineEurope, where he said Captain Marvel will lead Marvel studios films into the next era.

“The footage shown highlighted her (Brie Larson as Carol Danvers) as a character and talked about how she would become the new face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while talking a little bit about her powers and how powerful of a character she is,” according to MCU Cosmic’s report.

“Captain Marvel” hits theaters March 8, 2019.