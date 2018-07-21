PROVO — At the top of the list of priorities for BYU when it opens fall camp on Aug. 2 is deciding on a starting quarterback.

Senior Tanner Mangum, junior Beau Hoge, sophomore Joe Critchlow and freshman Zach Wilson are among those who are vying for the job.

First-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said he hopes to identify the starter within the first two weeks of camp.

“Within the first week, in an ideal world, we narrow that down to two or three at the most. By the end of the second week, hopefully we’ll know where we’re going,” Grimes said. “We know more about all the guys than we did at the beginning (of spring ball). But the list may not be quite as big as it appears to be on paper. We’ve narrowed it down some already, although we’re not willing at this point to say who’s in front of whom. But there will be some guys that will get more reps than others to start fall camp based on what they did in the spring. I think within that first week, ideally, we narrow that down to two or maybe three. Hopefully by the end of two weeks, we’ll know who our guy is. If not, then we’ll let it go a little longer. I would certainly like to know who that guy is at the end of two weeks and being in position to play.”

During spring practices, Mangum was limited as he recovered from an Achilles injury suffered last November. Mangum is fully healthy now.

Grimes said he’s looking forward to seeing how the QB hopefuls — and those competing for other positions — perform under pressure. The Cougars open the season Sept. 1 at Arizona.

“If someone falters under the heat of competition and he can’t perform in that environment, then what are the stresses of being in front of 60,000 or 80,000 people in a full stadium?” he said. “It provides us an opportunity to see who is best and who is going to wither under the circumstances and it creates a position in which everyone is better for having competed for their position.”

Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said while much of the focus is on the quarterbacks, other players around the QBs need to step up their game, too.

“The execution of the other 10 guys around the quarterback is what gives the quarterback a chance,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are, if you don’t have 10 guys around you that are doing the right things, you’re going to look bad. I’m responsible for the QB, but I’m also responsible in our staff meetings to make sure I’m definitely on the same page with the offensive line coach about protection and the receivers coach about what depth we’re running this route, making sure everything is ironed out so the quarterback, when he’s holding the ball, knows what’s going on around him and what’s going to happen. If we get that kind of execution, we can win with any of our QBs.”

What are the qualities Grimes is looking for in a starting quarterback?

“We want a guy that’s confident and tough and has the leadership skills. I don’t think a quarterback has to be the top leader on the offense but I think it’s better if he is,” he said. “Without question, he has to be confident and tough and has to have a competitive spirit about him. That’s a non-negotiable. He has to be able to run our offense flawlessly, break the huddle, call the play, shift, motion, check us into the right play. He’s got to be able to run the offense. Lastly, he needs to be accurate when he throws the football. Consistently accurate. A guy’s athleticism is something we like and certainly value, but we can live with a little bit more or less of that either way. His job is to run the offense and distribute the football consistently.”

After the way spring practices went, Grimes is optimistic about the QBs he has to work with this fall.

“Overall, I would say they all had a positive spring and are moving in the right direction. There were some guys (in the spring game) that were able to do some things that might be seen on the outside as real positive or negatives if you just saw the stat line or just saw the highlights but that might not be indicative of his total performance. We had a couple guys that may not have been as high on the stat line but did some other things really well,” he said.

“All of them did things they could have done better. With the group of guys we have there, and often you say when have three or four or five quarterbacks that really means you don’t have anyone. I don’t think that’s true in our case. I didn’t know if that might have been the case before I got here. But after seeing the work they’ve put in and having watched them in 15 practices during spring ball, I feel very confident that out of that group, we’ll have at least one, maybe two or three guys, that we’ll be very confident about building a game plan around and on top of that, I have the utmost confidence in Aaron being able to coach them the right way. I love his mentality. I love his calm but demanding demeanor. He’s just what those guys need to give them the confidence that we all want them to play with.”