ALEXANDRIA, Egypt — They opened it.

Egyptian researchers opened a mysterious, 2,000-year-old sarcophagus Thursday, ending a two-week long mystery about what existed inside, according to BBC News.

Rumors of what lay inside — like the body of Alexander the Great or “a deadly curse,” BBC reported — were quelled when the researchers found three skeletons along with “red-brown sewage water, which gave off an unbearable stench,” according to BBC.

Researchers opened the sarcophagus by 2 inches “before the pungent smell forced them from the inspection scene entirely,” BBC reported.

"We found the bones of three people, in what looks like a family burial. ... Unfortunately, the mummies inside were not in the best condition and only the bones remain," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, according to BBC.

The sewage isn't a cursed potion from an evil crypt-keeper (as far as we know). Apparently, it leaked in from a crack on one side of the coffin, Thrillist reported.

Shaaban Abdel Amonem, a mummification specialist, said the three bodies likely belonged to soldiers. One of the skulls has a crack that could point to the person suffering an arrow attack.

توجه الدكتور مصطفي وزيري الأمين العام للمجلس الاعلي للاثار علي رأس لجنة اثرية علمية الي مدينة الاسكندرية لفتح التابوت... Posted by ‎Ministry of Antiquities وزارة الآثار‎ on Thursday, July 19, 2018

As I wrote, Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the rare, black granite sarcophagus 16 feet underground on July 1. It was believed to be the largest coffin ever found in Alexandria, Egypt.

The researchers found an alabaster bust of an unidentified man along with the sarcophagus.

People were notably shaken by the discovery. Many wondered (somewhat jokingly) if this would bring about a widespread plague or, even, the end of the world.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

WE REALLY SHOULDN'T

OPEN THE

SARCOPHAGUS

UNTIL WE'VE

COMPLETED

ALL THE

SIDE QUESTS

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Brittney M. Morris (@BMichelleMorris) July 18, 2018

2012: oh no Mayan calendar says the world might end and we could all die

2018: PLEASE let the black Egyptian sarcophagus carry a curse that will collectively put us out of our misery — zoinks, scoob (@dadvansss) July 18, 2018

Waziri said in a statement to Egypt Today he is happy the coffin didn’t curse the world.

"We've opened it and, thank god, the world has not fallen into darkness," he said. "I was the first to put my whole head inside the sarcophagus ... and here I stand before you."