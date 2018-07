SARATOGA SPRINGS — Residents are invited to a National Night Out Against Crime event on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of Walmart, 136 W. state Route 73.

The event, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., will include crafts for kids, emergency vehicle displays, informational displays and treats.

Participants can also shred unwanted documents between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.