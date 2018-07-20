HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The National Alliance for Youth Sports has designated the base as a Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider.

The designation from the nonprofit based in West Palm Beach, Florida, recognizes organizations that have met a high standard when it comes to administering youth sports programming.

“This means we offer the best youth sports programming available to children and youth,” Victor Meier, youth sports and fitness administrator at Hill, said in a statement. “Every new family that registers their children has told me that our program is the best that they’ve been a part of.”

Today’s youth sports climate overflows with programming, making it challenging for organizations to stand out among the crowd, and difficult for parents to gauge which ones can deliver high-quality experiences for young athletes. To help organizations and families, the alliance introduced the designation. Any organization can apply to be evaluated for the designation at no cost.

To earn the designation, a youth sports program must fulfill all the components associated with five key requirements: written policies and procedures; volunteer screening; coach training; parent education; and accountability.

Anyone interested in having their organization evaluated for the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation can visit nays.org/quality.