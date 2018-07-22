SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary comforts a sobbing woman in Cambodia. A Chilean family gathers for Sunday dinner. An Albanian mother holds her child's stuffed animal.

The settings and subjects featured in the "Light & Life: Stories and Photographs of a Global Faith" Church History Museum exhibit are diverse, with 34 people in 24 countries across six continents.

But the images do have one thing in common: their authenticity.

The photos capture unstaged moments in natural lighting and appear in the exhibit without any retouching. Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, both LDS Church photographers and the artists behind the exhibit, took the images while abroad on assignment for the church.

“This project is kind of a curation of images that we’ve created over the last about five years,” Bell said. “It wasn’t really photographed with the intention of being hung in a gallery or a collection of images.”

Ravell Call, Deseret News "Light & Life" exhibit photographers Leslie Nilsson, left, and Cody Bell pose for a portrait with some of their photos in the background at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Bell said that normally, local church leaders help them find their subjects. The photos they take are prescribed ahead of time. But once Bell and Nilsson complete those assignments — and after their subjects relax — they often keep their cameras out, watching for “beauty in the ordinary things,” as Nilsson said in an lds.org article.

“Those are my favorite photos," Nilsson told the Deseret News. “It doesn’t matter that they’re in Armenia or they’re in Cambodia; you recognize those gestures. It’s part of humanity.”

The photos of members used in LDS Church magazines are often cropped tight — “used fairly anonymously, where it's just a face representing a concept,” Bell said in a previous Deseret News article. But the photos featured in the exhibit appear as they were shot.

“With these photographs, we were trying to go in without any prescriptions from the beginning,” Bell said. “Here they’re representing themselves, they’re representing their own testimony and their own experience, and I think that they’re way more powerful that way.”

Leslie Nilsson, Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A photograph featured in the new "Light and Life" exhibit at the Church History Museum, which opened May 18.

The photos are displayed next to short quotes from or anecdotes about the subjects. Bell said he and Nilsson collected these during their travels.

“We just never really knew how to use them,” Bell said.

Until this exhibit, that is.

According to Bell, when the exhibit was being planned, he and Nilsson brought hundreds of their photographs to the museum and laid them all out. The group then chose the images with the strongest visuals and stories.

“To me, I just don’t want to separate the people from their lives,” Nilsson said, “and that’s what I really like about this.”

Nilsson said he's been to hundreds of homes while on assignment for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the first thing his subjects always ask him is what he wants them to do. It's often better if the families don't have time to prepare.

“I want them to be doing what they would be doing if I weren’t there,” Nilsson said. "Don’t change your life. Don’t change what you’re doing for me — I just want to photograph what you’re doing.”

While many photo albums showcase the “exceptional,” Nilsson said, he looks for ordinary moments in which subjects let their guard down.

“In that way that you touch your child, or the way you look at your wife, or whatever it is that you’re doing,” Nilsson said, “you kind of give yourself up.”

Leslie Nilsson, Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A photograph featured in the new "Light and Life" exhibit at the Church History Museum, which opened May 18.

If you go …

What: "Light & Life: Stories and Photographs of a Global Faith"

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., closed Sundays

Where: Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple

How much: Free

Web: history.lds.org