SALT LAKE CITY — You know what it means when they’re showing cornhole tournaments on TV? It means it’s time for football to begin.

Not that we don’t enjoy watching grown men throwing bean bags into wooden boxes — it beats drone racing and darts (also on TV) — but until they start getting sacked it won’t be the same as throwing footballs.

College football teams will open fall camp in about 10 days and not a minute too soon. How badly has football been missed? Tens of thousands of fans turned out to see the Tennessee Titans unveil new uniforms in April.

Let’s establish the storylines for the local college football season.

• The most intriguing question is whether BYU can rebound from last season’s 4-9 debacle. It’s difficult not to cheer for good-guy Kalani Sitake, but he faces a formidable challenge with road games against Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Boise State and Utah (48-19 a year ago), and home games against Cal, Utah State and Northern Illinois.

• True freshman quarterbacks are the rage in college football, and the local scene is no exception. Utah’s Jack Tuttle and BYU’s Zach Wilson are competing for starting jobs. Besides Tuttle, there are three other frosh QBs in the Pac-12 who could start on opening day — USC’s JT Daniels, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Washington State’s Cammon Cooper, who threw 10 touchdown passes in one game last season for Lehi High. With the proliferation of camps and personal trainers, high school players are better prepared for the game than ever. Last January’s national championship game matched up two true freshmen — Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama beat Jake Fromm of Georgia — and both of them replaced players who had also started as true freshmen.

• Britain Covey — remember him? — is back after serving a two-year LDS Church mission. Can he return to the form that made him Utah’s best offensive player in 2015 as a true freshman, even at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. For that matter, he’s the best playmaker the U. has had in years at any position other than running back.

• Only a year ago, Tanner Mangum was listed by some as an NFL draft prospect; now he’s almost forgotten and standing in a long line of QB prospects. Mangum, who played poorly last season between injuries, missed the last month of the year with a season-ending Achilles tear, one that kept him out of spring ball, as well. He’s one of four quarterbacks who saw playing time last season for BYU. Three of them are back and then there’s the freshman, Wilson.

• Utah State coach Matt Wells is being included on a number of lists for coaches on the hot seat. The Aggies were 6-7 last season with an inexperienced team; the return of 18 starters will help. They’ve got games at Michigan State, Boise State and BYU.

• Troy Taylor, the Utes' likable, gung-ho offensive coordinator, has already reached a milestone by keeping his job for a second season. The Utes have changed OCs eight times in the last nine years. He was hired to bring the pass game to Utah. Yes, the Utes had their highest passing totals since joining the Pac-10, but the offense overall was no more productive in the most important stat: scoring.

• How will BYU utilize the NCAA’s new redshirt rule? The rule allows players to play up to four games in a season and still be able to retain redshirt status (and thus preserve another season of eligibility). Previously, one play could be counted as a year of eligibility. No team will benefit more from the rule change than BYU with its constant influx of players returning from church missions and still trying to recover from a two-year layoff.

• Chase Hansen, who moved from quarterback to safety at Utah, is now a linebacker, a move that seems dubious when you consider his history with injuries (he missed four games in 2015 and five games last season). He’s Utah’s best player. Can he stay healthy?

• Jeff Grimes, an assistant from LSU, has signed on as OC at BYU. Everyone will be watching to see the results. He hired help in the form of Aaron Roderick, who was Utah’s offensive coordinator two years ago.

• In Gary Andersen’s latest incarnation, he returns to Utah as associate head coach, but how long will he stay? He’s been playing a game of Where’s Waldo in the football world — there he is at Utah in 2002, then Southern Utah in 2003, then Utah in 2004; jump ahead to 2012 and there he is at Utah State, then Wisconsin in 2013, then Oregon State in 2015. Now he’s back for his third tour of duty at Utah (five if you count his playing career).