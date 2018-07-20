SALT LAKE CITY — Retail operations at the Salt Lake Main Post Office, 1760 W. 2100 South, will be closed Monday for electrical work.

Post office box and will-call customers may pick up mail inside the facility as usual. Postal employees will greet customers throughout the day to help answer any questions and direct them to alternate locations for retail services.

“We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience,” Salt Lake Postmaster Steve Chaus said in a statement. He noted customers can buy stamps, change their address, print postage-paid shipping labels and request a free package pickup at usps.com.

Alternate retail locations near the Salt Lake Main Post Office include:

• South Salt Lake branch, 3161 S. West Temple, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays

• West Valley branch, 3490 S. 4400 West, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays

• Northwest station, 801 N. Redwood Road, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays

• West Valley Harmons contract postal unit. 3955 W. 3500 South, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily