SALT LAKE CITY — The state's jobless rate was still among lowest in the nation with the Beehive State recording the 11th ranked unemployment level in the country.

Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady from the prior month. registering at 3 percent for June. The state Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that approximately 48,400 Utahns were unemployed during the month and actively seeking work.

The report indicated that nonfarm payroll employment for June grew by an estimated 3.3 percent — tops in the nation, adding 47,900 jobs to the economy since the same period last year. Utah’s employment level registers 1,591,400 people currently working.

Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to register at 4 percent. The Aloha State of Hawaii tallied the lowest jobless rate at 2.1 percent, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Locally, the state’s year-over-year private sector employment climbed by 3.6 percent with the market adding 44,200 new positions to the overall employment total, explained DWS chief economist Carrie Mayne. Utah ranked No. 2 in nationwide private sector job growth for the period, the report stated.

The report showed eight of the 10 private sector industry groups measured in the establishment survey posted net job increases in June. Natural resources and mining, and information were the exceptions, shedding 300 positions and 500 positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the largest private sector employment increases occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, which added 12,100 new jobs; professional and business services adding 9,100 jobs; along with education and health services creating 7,200 jobs. The top employment growth by percentage occurred in construction, up 6.2 percent; trade, transportation and utilities, 4.4 percent; and professional and business services climbed 4.4 percent, according to the report.

“The summer season is bringing new jobs to Utah’s economy,” Mayne said. “Growth in various industries presents a multitude of career-advancing opportunities for the state’s job seekers.”