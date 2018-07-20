SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 20.

BYU to appeal ruling on University Police Department

BYU is expected to appeal a state judge’s ruling that the school’s University Police Department is subject to an open-records law, according to the Deseret News.

Third District Judge Laura Scott said last week that the school’s police should follow the Government Records Access and Management Act since the department is a government entity.

A university spokesman said the BYU administration would consider appealing the ruling.

"We intend to appeal," university spokesman Todd Hollingshead said, "and as the court wrote in (its) ruling: 'BYU has strong arguments worthy of appellate consideration.'"

Democrats want Jon Huntsman Jr. to testify about Helsinki

Senate Democrats have a request for Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. and other officials to testify before Congress about this week’s summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Deseret News reported.

Six senators, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked Trump to request Huntsman and other intelligence community leaders to talk about what was said at the Helsinki summit.

Schumer made the request in a letter to Trump.

"We must now wonder what you discussed and may have promised to President Putin," the letter said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will appear before Congress next week to answer questions about the meeting.

Utah Jazz end sponsorship with Papa John’s Pizza

The Utah Jazz have canceled their sponsorship with Papa John’s Pizza following last week’s controversy surrounding the company’s founder, according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz join the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Yankees, along with other teams, in ending their sponsorship with the brand.

Last week, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned after he reportedly faced backlash after uttering a racial slur.

The Jazz contract will end before the 2018-2019 season begins.

The University of Utah is considering a similar move.

Putin to visit U.S.?

President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the United States, according to BBC News.

The meeting is slated to take place in the fall.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said discussions were underway.

The two leaders met earlier this week at a summit in Helsinki.

“Controversy has raged over the Helsinki summit, with Mr. Trump having to correct his own words from the press conference which followed it,” according to BBC.

Russia has yet to comment on the potential meeting.

