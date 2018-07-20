Utah State junior tight end Dax Raymond has been named to the 2018 John Mackey Award Watch List, it was announced Friday by the National College Football Awards Association. The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

The award recipient is selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. The 2018 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 5, and then presented live on Dec. 6, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

Presented since 2000, the John Mackey Award lists 15 alumni to have played in the NFL.

Raymond is one of five Mountain West tight ends named to the John Mackey Award Watch List, joining Boise State’s John Bates, San José State’s Josh Oliver, Fresno State’s Jared Rice and San Diego State’s Kahale Warring.

In all, Raymond was one of 63 Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends named to the John Mackey Award Watch List. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound native of Provo, Utah, was also tabbed preseason first-team all-Mountain West by Athlon Sports.

Raymond earned third-team all-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine and honorable mention all-MW honors from the league’s coaches after starting 12 games at tight end and catching 41 passes for 456 yards and one touchdown during the 2017 campaign.

The former Timpview High standout finished the year ranked second among all tight ends in the conference in both receptions and receiving yards, and he ranked second on the team in both categories as well. Of his 41 receptions, 28 resulted in a first down, with seven of those receptions being on third down.

Raymond also finished the season catching at least one pass in all 12 games he played in, including multiple receptions in 10 contests and a streak of five or more receptions in four-straight games. He led the Aggies in receptions five times during the year, including a career-high six catches against Colorado State.

For his career, Raymond has caught 45 passes for 528 yards, including a long of 32 yards, and one touchdown.

Utah State opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State and begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.