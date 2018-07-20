SALT LAKE CITY — Most NBA players make millions of dollars to play basketball, but did you know there is a long list of things they can’t do with that money?

This list of no-nos — compiled by KSL.com writer Andy Larsen — might make you reconsider whether you really want to play in the world’s best basketball league.

Here are the things NBA players aren’t allowed to do for safety purposes:

• Skydiving (Rocky Mountain climbing isn’t allowed, either, but going 2.7 seconds on a bull named FuManChu isn’t expressly prohibited)

• Hang gliding

• Snow skiing

• Rock climbing

• Water/jet skiing

• Whitewater rafting

• Rappelling

• Bungee jumping

• Mountain biking

• Fighting, boxing or wrestling

• Using fireworks

• Activities involving firearms or other weapons

• Operate an aircraft

• Play football, baseball, hockey, lacrosse or other team sport/competition

On the bright side, Larsen pointed out that NBA players may swim, hike and play golf, tennis, handball and softball.

HOMECOMING WELCOME

They came to the airport to welcome back their missionaries. They were treated with a sighting of Donovan Mitchell. We’ll assume he returned with honor.

Mitchell was apparently coming back from working out at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, California.

Mitchell putting in work! (Don’t mind the text from my GF 😉) pic.twitter.com/8P9zpDX7tM — Dallas Nelson (@Daldo315Dallas) July 19, 2018

Mitchell tried to put Jazz fans at ease by responding to the workout session.

THIS IS THE PLACE

Power forward Derrick Favors made it clear in a utahjazz.com article that Utah was “the place I wanted to be” and that Joe Ingles did exactly as he told him to do — by texting, not renting a plane and flying out to see him — before he re-signed as a free agent earlier this month.

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, July 20

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Tacoma, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Great Falls

Minors: Raptors at Missoula

Prep sports: National High School Finals Rodeo, at Rock Springs, Wyo.

Saturday, July 21

MLS: RSL vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Tacoma, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Billings

Minors: Raptors at Helena

Prep sports: National High School Finals Rodeo, at Rock Springs, Wyo.

Sunday, July 22

Minors: Bees at Tacoma, 2:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Billings

Minors: Raptors at Helena