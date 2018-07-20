SALT LAKE CITY — A man riding in a bicycle group died Thursday night after he was hit by a FrontRunner train.

"Hundreds" of participants in the group approached a railroad crossing near 900 South and 600 West in Salt Lake City, UTA spokesman Carl Arky said.

The crossing arms, lights and bells turned on at the crossing before a Union Pacific train passed, and then a FrontRunner approached as well, Arky said.

Arky said the warning signs began operating again about 45 seconds prior to the FrontRunner train passing. Some members of the bicycle group tried to beat the train, and a 23-year-old man was struck and killed, he said.

The train was going 45 miles per hour and couldn't stop in time, and witnesses said the train conductor "blasted" the horn, according to Arky.

"It's always a tragic loss, and we feel for his family, his next of kin and his friends," he said. "But we're also grateful that it wasn't worse. There could have been far more people killed or injured tonight."

UTA will conduct a full investigation.

The 999 Ride group is for Salt Lake residents who meet up on Thursday nights and ride around the city.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill