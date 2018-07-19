SALT LAKE CITY — Ryle Smith is back in the rodeo that changed his life.

One year ago at the Days of ’47 Rodeo, Smith took home the gold medal in steer wrestling and the bronze medal in tie-down roping. His total payout from the night was $68,000 — an amount that would change his rodeo career forever.

“It was life-changing for me. It was the biggest win of my life, still is. I’ve never won that amount of money at one single event. It happened fast and it’s something I’ll never forget. My wife and I just had our first child not even a month before that, so it was a pretty hectic time for us,” Smith said. “I was busy trying to rodeo, I was struggling at the time, and it wasn’t looking that good, then that week I broke through and finally things lined up in Salt Lake and it was life-changing, for sure.”

With the steer wrestling win in 2017, Smith earned a spot in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for the second time in a row.

“I am really thankful for that win because it pulled me through a hard time and it allowed me to get to the NFR in steer wrestling and I’m just pretty thankful that Salt Lake pays so much, because I sure needed it at the time,” Smith said.

Smith grew up with rodeos, competing in his first rodeo at the age of 5.

“My family was involved in rodeo — both sides, my mom and dad were both raised around it — and I had cousins and siblings that were involved with it as well, that were older than me, so that’s kind of how I got involved in it. My family didn’t rodeo hard, they worked for a living, but they would go to junior rodeos or state college rodeos when they were in college. They went to circuit rodeos, pro rodeos that were closer, so I was just raised around it,” Smith said.

Smith went through every stage of rodeo before turning pro and touring on the rodeo circuit — high school (Smith won the tie-down roping event at the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2005), college (made the College National Finals Rodeo in 2006 and 2008), then made amateur finals in Texas and California.

The first rodeo that Smith competed in as a professional was in his hometown — Oakdale, Calif. Smith was just 18, but he won a check, but first, he set rodeo aside to focus on college. Smith graduated from Tarleton State University with a degree in business management. He waited to buy his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) card until he graduated in 2010, then he started his professional rodeo career.

Smith’s favorite part of the rodeo experience is being in big situations.

“My favorite part of rodeo is when you win big. Being in a big situation, when you have a chance to win Salt Lake, you have a chance to win Houston, or you have a chance to win Fort Worth, or a big rodeo. To be in those situations is the most fun,” Smith said.

Smith competes in both steer wrestling and tie-down roping, which he likens to playing in both the NFL and the MLB.

On Thursday, in the opening night of the rodeo, Smith advanced to Tuesday’s final round in both steer wrestling and tie-down roping. In steer wrestling, Smith placed second with a time of 5.08 seconds, and tied for first place in tie-down roping with a time of 7.31 seconds.

“I’m starting to think this place is my good luck charm. Sometimes, I don’t know why I think like this, but when you do good one place, next year you might have bad luck, it comes and goes. There’s some places you go to that every year you show up, it goes good,” Smith said. “Tonight, there was — in both runs — a few things that kind of happened bad, and everything just worked out. That’s when you kind of know that luck’s on your side and that’s why we all do it, for times like these, because it’s a lot of fun."