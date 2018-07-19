SALT LAKE CITY — It was Wizard Night Thursday at Smith’s Ballpark and the yard was filled with 6,038 fans dressed as and celebrating their favorite magical characters.

The magic wasn’t limited to just the stands, either.

Multiple players went yard, sporting either jersey, including the always rare inside-the-park home run.

There were also more than a few stalwart pitching performances, quite often a rarity in the PCL.

Unfortunately for the the Salt Lake Bees, the Las Vegas 51s had just a little bit more magic.

Las Vegas starting pitcher Chris Flexen pitched seven innings, giving up just two runs on four hits, first baseman Peter Alonso finished 2-for-3 with a homer (the inside the park one) and the 51s defeated the Bees 6-4.

Outfielders Michael Hermosillo and Ben Revere each had a homer for Salt Lake, but their efforts proved too little for the hosts as Las Vegas scored at least a run in four consecutive innings, all the while holding Salt Lake scoreless for all but three.

FIFTY POINTS AWARDED TO HOUSE BUMBLE: With a little bit of magic, and help from the high elevation of the Rockies, Revere made some history against the 51s.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Bees trailing 2-1, he went yard off Flexen.

The homer, a solo shot, marked the first time in his professional career — a career that has spanned 857 MLB games and stints with the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels — that Revere has hit three home runs in a single season.

"He is that veteran presence," Bees manager Keith Johnson said. "When he’s in the game he is giving us everything he has and when he is on the bench he is always ready to go, bat in hand.

"Ben is ready to go if called upon and is just a steady presence, whether he is 0-for-4 , 4-for-4 or set his career high in home runs."

MAGIC IN THE AIR: Bees starting pitcher Jose Suarez had something special going Thursday night.

The 20 year-old starter, the youngest player in the PCL, was lights out through four innings as he limited the 51s to zero runs on three hits, all the while striking out four, including back-to-back-to-back K’s in the top of the fourth.

Things started to unravel in the fifth inning — Las Vegas plated two runs in the fifth to end Suarez’s night — but the Venezuelan finished with a solid line of four and a third innings pitched, having given up two runs on three hits to go along with five walks.

"He’s a work in progress," Johnson said. "He is ahead of the curve for his age. He's been going out there and figuring out what works and what doesn’t, and when things go sideways he adjusts. I think he has been doing a really good job overall, competing, getting himself through innings. He only gave up one run tonight which was really good to see."

NOT SO CLEANSWEEP: The Bees entered Thursday night with a chance at a series sweep, their first of the season.

Instead, the loss was simply more of the same.

Las Vegas gets the win and avoids the sweep. We'll just use our brooms for flying today. #WizardNight pic.twitter.com/9Y8LRV3Q58 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 20, 2018

So far this year the Bees have claimed the opening games of a series five times, only to drop the final contest.

The earliest shortcoming came on April 16 at Albuquerque, where the Bees fell 12-11. The Isotopes staved off another sweep on April 23, when they felled Salt Lake 12-9.

Las Vegas proved themselves able of avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Bees on May 7, when they won 10-8 and Sacramento did the same just last week with a 6-5 win in the series finale.

A CLOSE SECOND: The loss did more than just prevent the Bees from picking up the series sweep. It also prevented them from returning to the top of the Pacific Southern division of the PCL.

A victory over the 51s would have propelled the Bees into a tie with the El Paso Chihuahuas, returning the club to the top of the table for the first time since July 2.

Prior to falling out of pole position the Bees had made themselves fairly comfortable in first place.

Salt Lake was tops in the division from May 3 to July 2, 56 consecutive days. They also stretched their lead to as many as six and a half games, before a tumble before the All-Star break saw them fall behind El Paso by as many as five games.

BEELINES

51s — 6

Bees — 4

In short: Las Vegas plated at least a run in four consecutive innings, while holding Salt Lake scoreless for all but three.

Record: 51-47

Up next: Salt Lake RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 8.44) at Tacoma TBA, Friday, 8:05 p.m.