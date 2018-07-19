1 of 3
Charles Krupa, AP
This Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows the logo of Papa John's is displayed at a pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull founder John Schnatter’s image from marketing materials after reports he used a racial slur. Schnatter apologized Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and said he would resign as chairman after Forbes reported that he used the slur during a media training session. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO last year after criticizing NFL protests.
SALT LAKE CITY — Mark the Utah Jazz down as another sports organization that will be severing ties with Papa John’s Pizza.

Joining teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and New York Yankees, among many others, an NBA league source confirmed the Jazz will not renew their sponsorship agreement with the company. The decision comes in the wake of reports that founder John Schnatter used the n-word during an internal conference call.

The source said the current agreement, which includes such promotions as fans getting 50 percent off regular-priced pizzas the day after Jazz victories, will expire before the 2018-2019 season begins.

Elsewhere, the University of Utah is also considering similar action. While Papa John’s is not sold at sporting events on campus, there is an outlet in the university’s A. Ray Olpin University Union.

“The University of Utah strives to be a welcoming and inclusive place for people of all backgrounds. As a result, the University of Utah is reviewing its Papa John’s contract and evaluating other options for the Union food court,” said a statement released by the university. “Additionally, the U has taken immediate action to remove all images of John Schnatter from the location and is working to replace the pizza boxes featuring his image.”

