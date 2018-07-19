BYU’s track and field and cross-country programs announced that 36 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to complete the Cougars’ 2018 recruiting class.

The men’s program will add 14 signees that include the 2017 Nike Cross Nationals champion and six state champions. The remaining 22 members of the class, including 12 state champions, will join the women’s program. The signing class represents 13 states from around the country.

Four signees will delay enrollment to serve LDS Church missions. Along with this signing class, the Cougars will welcome one transfer and 10 athletes returning home from missions this year.

“Quality is always our number one goal, but it seems like we got both quality and quantity with this recruiting class,” said BYU head coach Ed Eyestone. “The coaches worked hard and signed a lot of talented athletes. I think it is going to be one of our better freshman classes.”

Men’s team

Ben Barton – Multis | Birmingham Seaholm HS | Birmingham, Michigan Personal bests: 14.62 (110m hurdles), 37.66 (300m hurdles), 6-9 (high jump)

Runner-up in both the 300m hurdles and high jump at the 2018 MHSAA DI State Championships

Easton Bianchi – Sprints | Newman Central Catholic HS | Sterling, Illinois Personal bests: 6.84 (60m), 10.52 (100m), 21.73 (200m)

Won back-to-back IHSA 1A state titles in both the 100m and 200m (2017-18)

Lucas Bons – Distance | Dublin Coffman HS | Dublin, Ohio Personal bests: 1:53.91 (800m), 4:09.25 (1,600m), 9:08.60 (3,200m)

Runner-up in the 1,600m at the 2018 OHSAA DI State Championships

Will enroll after serving LDS Church mission

Danny Bryant – Throws | West Ranch HS | Valencia, California Personal bests: 60-3.25 (shot put), 181-1 (discus)

Fourth-place finish in the shot put and a fifth-place finish in the discus at the 2018 CIF DII State Championships

Will enroll after serving LDS Church mission

Austin Carter – Throws | Beaver HS | Beaver, Utah Personal bests: 65-5 (shot put), 168-0 (discus)

Three-time UHSAA 2A state champion in the shot put (2016-2018)

2018 UHSAA 2A state champion in the discus

Dallin Draper – Sprints | Delta HS | Delta, Utah Personal bests: 6.76 (60m), 10.49 (100m), 20.96 (200m), 47.04 (400m)

Three-time UHSAA 2A state champion in the 100m (2016-18)

Two-time UHSAA 2A state champion in the 200m (2017-18)

2018 UHSAA 2A state champion in the 400m

Will enroll after serving LDS Church mission

Brandon Garnica – Distance | Springville HS | Springville, Utah Personal bests: 4:16.21 (1,600m), 8:57.25 (3,200m)

Helped lead Springville HS to win the 2017 UHSAA 5A Cross Country State Championship with a third-place finish in the championship race

20th-place finish at the 2017 Nike Cross Nationals

Harrison Gould – Throws | Great Oak HS | Temecula, California Personal bests: 184-9 (discus throw), 61-1 (shot put)

Third-place finish in the shot put at the 2018 CIF DI Track and Field Championships

Jake Grimsman – Jumps | Vista Del Lago HS | Folsom, California Personal bests: 7-3 (high jump)

Took fifth in the high jump back-to-back years at the USA Track and Field Junior Championships

Runner-up in the high jump at the 2017 CIF Track and Field Championships

Will enroll after serving LDS Church mission

Dylan Kay – Jumps | Snowflake HS | Snowflake, Arizona Personal bests: 6-11.25 (high jump)

Two-time AIA 3A state champion in the high jump (2016, 2018)

Matt Kitchen – Javelin | Dixie HS | St. George, Utah Personal bests: 200-7 (javelin)

Runner-up in the javelin throw at the 2018 UHSAA 4A State Championships

Kenneth Rooks – Distance | College Place HS | College Place, Washington Personal bests: 1:53.56 (800m), 4:11.40 (mile), 9:20.86 (3,200m)

Two-time WIAA cross-country state champion (2015, 2017)

2017 WIAA 1A state champion in the 1,600m

Broke the 1A state record in the 800m (1:53.56)

Aidan Troutner – Distance | Timpview HS | Provo, Utah Personal bests: 4:11.09 (1,600m), 9:03.50 (3,200m)

2017 Nike Cross Nationals champion

2017 UHSSA 5A cross-country state champion

Two-time UHSAA state champion in the 3,200m (2017-18)

Will enroll after serving LDS Church mission

Worthy Uko – Jumps | McKinney HS | McKinney, Texas Personal bests: 46-7.75 (triple jump), 22-8.50 (long jump), 6-2 (high jump)

Seventh-place finish in the long jump at the 2018 UIL 6A State Championships

Women’s team

Adara Christensen — Pole Vault | Westlake HS | Eagle Mountain, Utah Personal bests: 12-11.50 (pole vault)

First place in the pole vault at the 2017 USATF Utah State Association Championships

Kaela Cleary — Distance | San Marcos Senior HS | Santa Barbara, California Personal bests: 2:17.96 (800m), 5:00.30 (1,600m), 11.25.2 (3,200m)

Nicole Critchfield — Sprints/Jumps | Corner Canyon HS | Draper, Utah Personal bests: 12.56 (100m), 24.98 (200m), 56.09 (400m), 17-5 (long jump)

Alissa Fielding — Distance | Mountain View HS | Orem, Utah Personal bests: 57.43 (400m), 2:10.60 (800m), 4:57.35 (1,600m), 10:57.89 (3,200m)

Placed 39th at the 2017 Foot Locker Nationals

Won the 2017 UHSAA 4A cross-country state championship title

2018 UHSAA 4A state champion in the 800m and 1,600m

Nicole Freestone — Throws | Jordan HS | Sandy, Utah Personal bests: 138-2 (javelin throw)

Second-place finish in the javelin throw at the 2018 UHSAA 5A state championships

Aubrey Frentheway — Distance | Cheyenne Central HS | Cheyenne, Wyoming Personal bests: 2:16.22 (800m), 4:57.81 (1,600m), 10:27.49 (3,200m)

Placed 25th in the 5,000m championship race at the Nike Cross Nationals 2017

2018 WHSAA 4A state champion in the 1,600m and 3,200m

Jaslyn Gardner — Sprints/Jumps | Enterprise HS | Enterprise, UT Personal bests: 11.69 (100m), 23.69 (200m), 19-2.25 (long jump)

Back-to-back UHSAA 2A long jump state champion (2017-18)

Won UHSAA 2A state titles in the 100m and 200m all four years (2015-18)

Holds the long jump 2A state record (19-2.25)

Janice Hall — Sprints/Jumps | Star Valley HS | Afton, Wyoming Personal bests: 12.60 (100m), 26.02 (200m), 18-4.50 (long jump)

Three-time WHSAA 3A state champion in 300m hurdles (2016-18)

2016 WHSAA 3A state champion in the 100m and 200m

Heather Hanson — Distance | Anacortes HS | Anacortes, Washington Personal bests: 2:13.82 (800m), 5:02.18 (1,600m), 11:15.22 (3,200m)

2018 WIAA 2A state champion in the 800m

Sabrina Hartmann — Throws | Mission Viejo HS | Mission Viejo, California Personal bests: 131-3 (discus throw), 40-3 (shot put)

Taegan Keep — Throws | Kauai HS | Lihue, Hawaii Personal bests: 135-7 (discus throw)

Two-time HHSAA state champion in the discus throw (2017-18)

Sophie Lasswell — Distance | Conroe Oak Ridge HS | Conroe, Texas Personal bests: 5:02.50 (1,600m), 9:56 (3,000m) 10:24.52 (3,200m)

2018 UIL 6A state champion in the 3,200m

McKenna Lee — Distance | Weber HS | North Ogden, Utah Personal bests: 2:15.37 (800m), 4:56.72 (1,600m), 11:02.80 (3,200m)

2018 UHSAA 6A cross-country state champion

Placed 17th at Foot Locker Nationals 2015

Lindsey Middleton — Hurdles | Timpview HS | Provo, Utah Personal bests: 14.30 (100m hurdles), 44.86 (300m hurdles)

2018 UHSAA 5A state champion in the 100m hurdles

Madison Moffitt — Distance | Timpanogos HS | Orem, Utah Personal bests: 2:14.05 (800m), 5:03.06 (1,600m), 11:16.92 (3,200m)

Third-place finish at the UHSAA 5A state championships in the 800m and 1,600m (2018)

Rachel Morrin — Distance | Madison High School | Rexburg, IdahoPersonal bests: 5:07.72 (1,600m), 11:02.17 (3,200m)

Sami Oblad — Sprints | Stansbury HS | Stansbury, UtahPersonal bests: 12.48 (100m), 25.29 (200m), 56.14 (400m), 5-7 (high jump)

UHSAA 3A 2017 state champion in the 200m and 400m

Won back-to-back UHSAA 3A state titles in the high jump (2016-17)

Kayla Perry — Sprints/Jumps | Bolingbrook HS | Bolingbrook, Illinois Personal bests: 12.08 (100m), 25.97 (200m), 18-2 (long jump)

Sadie Sargent — Distance | North Summit HS | Coalville, UtahPersonal bests: 2:10.78 (800m), 4:50.04 (1,600m), 10:32.82 (3,200m)

Took seventh at the 2017 Nike Cross Nationals

Won back-to-back UHSAA 2A cross-country state titles (2016-17)

Three-time UHSAA 2A state champion in the 1,600m and 3,200m (2016-18)

Two-time UHSAA 2A state champion in the 800m (2017-18)

Broke the 2A state record in the 3,200m (10:32.82) and the 800m (2:10.78)

Kate Thomas — Sprints | Torrey Pines HS | San Diego, California Personal bests: 14.84 (100m hurdles), 43.52 (300m hurdles)

Eighth-place finish in the 300m hurdles at the 2018 CIF state championships

Jessica Thompson— Throws | Plains HS | Plains, Montana Personal bests: 135-7 (discus throw), 126-4 (javelin throw), 40-10 (shot put)

Won back-to-back MHSA Class C state titles in the shot put throw (2017-18)

2017 MHSA Class C state champion in the discus throw

Alyssa Workman — Throws | Tualatin HS | Tualatin, Oregon Personal bests: 135-6 (discus throw), 135-6.75 (hammer throw), 39-2.50 (shot put), 45-4.25 (weight throw)

Athletes transferring to BYU:

Sophie Baird — Distance (Colorado/UCLA)

Athletes returning from LDS Church missions: