Last week, President Trump stated that immigration is changing European culture, which, Trump also stated, is a bad thing. While there are difficulties to navigate with increased social diversity, research has shown that diversity actually makes us a better society.

New cultures bring with them new perspectives, opinions and information, which in turn lead us to more creativity and better decision-making. I look at recent and upcoming festivals around the state celebrating our cultural diversity — from the Obon Festival to the African Festival to Midway Swiss Days — and see that Utahns get it. We are better because of our diversity, and that is indeed something to celebrate.

Melarie Wheat

Draper