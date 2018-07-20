Many states are having a severe teacher shortage. Utah is one of those states. Recent attempts to raise salaries is a step in the right direction, but salaries alone are not sufficient to stop the flow of teachers from leaving our classrooms. Salaries are not yet at levels that provide enough money to pay for basic expenses and medical costs. In addition, spendable income is lessened by higher pension and insurance costs.

As important as salaries and benefits are, the conditions under which teachers perform their work has more of an influence on their tenure and on their performance. Teachers not only teach, they spend countless hours grading papers, preparing lessons, attending conferences and serving on district committees. In crowded classrooms they are confronted with many children who have different cultural experiences. Others have language deficiencies that may require special services. CNBC recently gave Utah a D+ and ranked Utah education at 34th in the nation for quality.

Is there a connection between low teaching performance and why so many teachers leave the profession soon after starting? Perhaps salary is not as much a problem as are difficult teaching conditions. Teaching in Utah and most other states is not treated as a profession on a par with physicians and lawyers, or any other profession. We would do well to take the advice of a teacher who recently left the profession to become a real estate agent. "Teachers," he said "should be given the same respect that we give to doctors."

In addition to low salaries and the feeling that they are not respected, teachers are not provided the freedoms that most other professions have. They are controlled by the mandatory curricula they are to teach, the standardized tests they are to administer, the curricula materials they are permitted to use and the time at which a certain topic should be taught. These controls are not found in any other profession. Why are physicians not told by a group of lay citizens what medication each patient needs? Why are lawyers given freedom to determine the needs of each client? Why are teachers not trusted to determine the best learning experience for each of their students?

What would happen if teachers were respected and given the salary and time to work with parents to help students find and develop their unique gifts and talents? We recently discovered a large K-12 school in New York wherein the teachers show they believe every student is gifted. The main focus is to help every student discover their gifts and develop those gifts and follow their interests. The first priority of teachers is to look for and build on student strengths. As a result, the basic skills of reading, writing and math are learned not by a predetermined timetable, but when each student needs them to develop personal talents and interests. In this school, students experience a joy and enthusiasm for learning that is in sharp contrast to students in schools that concentrate on helping students overcome weaknesses and deficiencies.

The most important thing that can be done to attract and retain good teachers is to let them perform as professionals. Help and encourage teachers to see the amazing gifts, talents and potential of each student and use their knowledge and creativity to draw out the genius of each one. This will make teaching an extremely fun, challenging and satisfying profession. We should stop telling teachers to standardize students, but instead provide them the freedom to individualize learning. Only then will Utah lead the nation in attracting and keeping great teachers.

Lynn Stoddard is a retired educator with years of experience as a teacher, administrator, speaker and author. He can be contacted at [email protected]. M. Donald Thomas is a retired superintendent of education and national education lecturer. Currently he provides education advice to school districts and government agencies. He can be contacted at [email protected].