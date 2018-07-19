I must agree with the recent letter addressing recycling in West Valley City ("West Valley City recycling program is getting trashy," July 17). As stated, we were “forced” into paying for recycling. There was no vote. The city opted to just charge us the $18.50 per month for garbage fees — even though we pay taxes.

Now, we have to be extremely selective as to what we can put in the recycle bin. What comes next? Will we have to begin removing labels from cans or squashing the cans or containers, etc? It seems that they are asking us to do the work they are paying the recycling company to do.

They have also threatened we get “three chances” and then the recycling for our residence will be stopped. If that occurs, will the city “adjust downward” the fee that is charged?

It seems to me the city is hurting itself. A few people I have talked with regarding this situation have stated “I guess I will just put everything in the green bins and not worry about recycling."

Jay Atkinson

West Valley City