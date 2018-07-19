SALT LAKE CITY — We know you have a lot of weekend options, but did you even consider eating bugs?

The Natural History Museum of Utah hosts Bug Fest on Saturday, which includes — yes, you guessed it — bug tasting. Hey, don’t knock it till you try it.

There are other dining options this weekend, too, so don’t worry. Case in point: the Indian Food Fair, which comes to the Gallivan Center on Saturday. Other events include Go-Go’s icon Belinda Carlisle at Red Butte Garden, ABBA’s gorgeous Swede-pop and the Tower Theatre’s Summer Late Night Series.

‘Retro Futura’

Provided by Paradise Artists Singer Belinda Carlisle is headlining the Retro Futura Tour at the Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series on Friday, July 20. The tour includes the bands ABC and Modern English as well as a number of other popular '80s musicians.

Tease that hair like there’s no tomorrow, folks. Red Butte Garden becomes a time machine for its “Retro Futura” concert. The show will feature ’80s throwbacks like Belinda Carlisle, Modern English and Limahl of Kajagoogoo, among others. “I love (Utah),” Carlisle recently told the Deseret News. "I’ve met some really, really nice people there. I love it and I can’t wait to come back.” July 20, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Rd., $52-$59 (801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.com).

‘Idiocracy’ at the Tower

The Salt Lake Film Society’s Summer Late Nights Series continues with “Idiocracy,” a flawed but undeniably laughable flop by Mike Judge (“Office Space,” “King of the Hill,” “Beavis and Butt-Head”). The 2006 film stars Luke Wilson as Private Joe Bauers, whom the Pentagon selects for a cryogenic freezing experiment because of his average height, build, intelligence, etc. After he’s frozen, the project is abandoned, and Bauer isn’t thawed for another 500 years. Awaking in a dystopian world of devolved dummies — the U.S. president is a gun-toting, tank top-wearing professional wrestler type played by Terry Crews — Bauer discovers he’s now the world’s smartest person. “Idiocracy” is rated R for language and sex-related humor. July 20-22, Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m., 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Indian Food Fair

This one’s going to be delicious. Some of the area’s best Indian food vendors gather at the Gallivan Center for the Indian Food Fair. The event also includes live entertainment and henna art, as well as the accompanying Downtown Yoga Festival. July 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 239 S. Main St., free admission (801-979-5850, indianfoodfair.com).

Bug Fest

Work up an appetite for bugs at the Natural History Museum of Utah’s Bug Fest. The celebration of all things bug even includes bug tastings for those who want to live a little. Hey, maybe that’s not your thing — the event also includes face painting, bug jewelry, live bugs and local entomologists. July 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 301 S. Wakara Way, $8-$13 (801-581-4303, nhmu.utah.edu).

Arrival — the Music of ABBA

It’s a glorious weekend for Utah’s ABBA fans. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” hits theaters nationwide. In addition, one of the world’s most convincing ABBA tribute bands, the Sweden-based Arrival, comes to the Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday. Don’t fight these golden melodies. July 21, 8-10 p.m., 1245 E. 9400 South, $17-$27 (801-568-ARTS, sandyamp.com).