BRYCE CANYON CITY, Garfield County — Visitors to Bryce Canyon National Park can participate in two end-of-summer events geared toward the entire family.

Both free activities — the fifth annual Bryce Canyon Fly-in and Car Show, and the second annual Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride — will take place on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The Fly-In and Car Show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bryce Canyon Airport, 50 N. Airport Road. Car check-in is at 10 a.m. Activities include viewing 30 to 50 vintage cars and exploring the airport and its displays. There will also be food vendors, drawings and giveaways.

Before the car show, visitors can participate in the Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride. Hosted by Bryce Canyon City and the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association, registration for the ride will begin at 6:50 a.m. at the grass area next to the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station, 165 S. Main. Registration is free and includes a T-shirt and raffle card.

Bike riders can choose to ride from three different starting places: Inspiration Point inside Bryce Canyon, Ruby’s Inn and the top of Red Canyon. Bikes are also available to rent at the Sinclair Station.

Ruby’s Inn will provide shuttles with trailers to take riders and their bikes to each of the three starting places and pick up from Red Canyon. The first shuttle will leave at 7 a.m. and will run every 20 minutes until noon, when the last shuttle will pick bikers up in Red Canyon. Bikers that start at Inspiration Point need to purchase a park pass, which can be bought at the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station. The closing ceremonies for the bike ride will be at 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Fly-In and Car Show and the Canyon 2 Canyon bike ride, visit bryceflyandbike.com.