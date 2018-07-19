Todd Wynder, general manager of Main Street Art, left, and sculptor Scott Streadbeck buff the wax covering Streadbeck's bronze monument honoring the pioneers of Lehi on Thursday. The monument, which was installed earlier in the day, is located at the Lehi Legacy Center, 123 Center. According to Steadbeck, he's been working on with the city for the past two years to create the life-size monument. The city is planning to dedicate the sculpture on Pioneer Day.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.